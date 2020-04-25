Mozambique Cyclone Kenneth - 25 April 2020 One Year After

One year after Tropical Cyclone Kenneth struck Cabo Delgado in Mozambique on 25 April 2019, more than 390,000 people have received critical assistance, such as food, clean water and shelter. However, the humanitarian situation in the region has deteriorated in recent months. Floods in December 2019 and January 2020 displaced thousands of people and damaged key infrastructure, exacerbating the needs of over 200,000 people still living in destroyed or damaged homes and another 6,600 people still sheltering in tents. In February 2020, a cholera outbreak was declared in Ibo, Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia districts, and the province has now recorded cases of COVID-19. All of this is taking place against the backdrop of insecurity in Cabo Delgado, which has affected at least 162,000 people and caused repeated displacement, including in areas still struggling to recover from Cyclone Kenneth. The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which rapidly allocated $10 million for the response to Cyclone Kenneth, has allocated an additional $7 million to respond to rising needs in Cabo Delgado in April 2020.