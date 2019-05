Two months on from Cyclone Idai's landfall on 14 March, the humanitarian response has reached more than 1.6 million people across the central region of Mozambique. Humanitarian action scaled-up rapidly, with more than 200 organisations joining the response and more than 1,000 aid workers deployed to the affected areas. However, the response remains severely under-funded, with just under 35 per cent of the required funding received.