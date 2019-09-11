Mozambique Cyclone Idai: Six months after (14 September 2019) [EN/PT]

Six months on since Cyclone Idai's landfall on 14 March, the humanitarian response has reached nearly 1.9 million people across the central region of Mozambique. However, needs remain high and the situation is especially concerning now as the region enters the rainy and cyclone season (October-April) in an extremely precarious situation.

Hundreds of thousands of people are still living in tents or damaged houses, hundreds of schools and health centres are yet to be repaired and food assistance will be critical to avoid a food crisis.