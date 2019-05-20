Mozambique Cyclone Idai Response: Situation Report #7 1 - 16 May 2019

1,514,662 persons Affected by Cyclone IDAI as reported by INGC

34,651 persons Reported across 34 sites in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda in DTM’s multisectoral location assessment

85,864 persons IOM assisted with various shelter and essential household items in coordination with Shelter Cluster partners (17,054 HHs)

Highlights

As of 16 May, IOM's shelter and NFI support reached to over 47,133 affected families, including distribution of 33,792 plastic sheet, 2,204 toolkits, 159 tents, 8, 200 blankets, 1, 897 kitchen set, and 861 solar lanterns.

The results of the DTM/CCCM survey show that the majority of people currently in 6 of 10 sites are not planning to stay at site.

Major needs are food, water, NFIs (this including clothes, mosquito nets, mats, blankets), shelter and latrines.

As of 16 May, 27 accommodation centres were open hosting 31,798 individuals and 7,212 households. On the same day, 34 resettlement sites were open with 34,651 individuals and 7,431 households.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in central Mozambique on 14 March 2019. An estimated 1.85 million people across Mozambique have been affected, according to the UN. As of 30 April, more than 50 locations remain hard to reach in Nhamatanda, Buzi and Chibabava districts. According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), a total of 30,170 individuals (6,873 households) remain in a total of 24 accommodation centres and 25,380 individuals (7,462 housholds) have been resettled to 35 new sites in Sofala, Zambezia and Tete.

Cholera cases continue to decline, from 10-14 May, the Health Cluster in Beira reported a total of eight new confirmed cases of Cholera, with eight deaths since the initial outbreak in Sofala.

IOM’s main office in Maputo is coordinating response activities with sub-offices in Tete and Beira to support the emergency response. In addition, IOM has deployed over 30 international technical experts on Shelter, Camp Management, DTM, Health,

Protection, WASH and Early Recovery to enhance response capacity and initiate new activities. IOM is co-leading the ShelterNFI Cluster with IFRC, supporting Mozambique National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) within the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Task Force and coordinating the resettlement operations within the Return, Relocation and Resettlement Working Group led by OCHA.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1.85 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, IOM is appealing for USD 36.4 million for its emergency response for the next four months to September 2019. As of date, IOM appeal is currently funded at 33%. The UN is urgently seeking an additional USD 282 million of relief aid over the next month to 30 June 2019. As of 16 May, the Humanitarian Response Plan is funded at USD 108.1 million, 32.1% of funding requirements of USD 337.2 million.