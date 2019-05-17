Mozambique Cyclone Idai Response: Situation Report #6 21 - 30 April 2019

1,514,662 persons Affected by Cyclone IDAI as reported by INGC

39,410 persons Reported across 37 sites in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda in DTM’s multisectoral location assessment

85,864 persons IOM assisted with various shelter and essential household items in coordination with Shelter Cluster partners (17,054 HHs)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 April, through the IOM-managed Common Pipeline, IOM and Shelter Cluster partners have distributed 35,800 tarpaulins, 1,859 toolkits, 8,200 blankets, 1,836 kitchen sets, and 368 solar lanterns to cyclone affected populations.

In coordination with the local government, IOM established five relocation sites in Beira, which are sheltering approximately 6,000 individuals. In these sites, IOM coordinates with partner agencies ensuring essential services including protection, water and sanitation, and health services are available.

An IOM-led mobile medical team, comprising of a medical doctor and two community health workers have been deployed to assist in anticipated movements/returns, with a focus on persons with communicable diseases, including HIV and TB. The Protection Team is also closely monitoring the safety and dignity of movements.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in central Mozambique on 14 March 2019. An estimated 1.85 million people across Mozambique have been affected, according to the UN. As of 30 April, more than 50 locations remain hard to reach in Nhamatanda, Buzi and Chibabava districts. According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), a total of 21,452 persons (4,230 households (HH)) are in resettlement locations across 47 locations across Sofala,

Manica, Zambezia and Tete.

As of 25 April, the Health Cluster in Beira reported a total of 6,682 confirmed cases of Cholera, with eight deaths, 27 new cases (24 in Beira, 3 in Dondo). The Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign ended on 9 April, with 803,125 people vaccinated. The Health Cluster is transitioning from emergency response to early recovery. IOM’s emergency health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming experts are being deployed from across the region to Mozambique in order to support these urgent concerns.

IOM’s main office in Maputo is coordinating response activities with sub-offices in Tete and Beira to support the emergency response. In addition, IOM has deployed over 30 international technical experts on Shelter, Camp Management, Health, Protection, WASH and Early Recovery to enhance response capacity and initiate new activities. IOM is co-leading the ShelterNFI Cluster with IFRC and supporting Mozambique National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) within the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Task Force.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1.85 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, IOM is appealing for USD 36.4 million for its emergency response for the next six months to September 2019. As of date, IOM appeal is currently funded at 33%. The UN is urgently seeking an additional USD 282 million of relief aid over the next three months to 30 June 2019. As of 20 April, the Humanitarian Response Plan is funded at USD 116.2 million, 24.3% of funding requirements of USD 337 million.