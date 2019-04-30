Mozambique Cyclone Idai Response: Situation Report #5 16-20 April 2019

1,514,662 persons Affected by Cyclone IDAI as reported by INGC

77,019 persons Reported across 67 sites in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda in DTM’s multisectoral location assessment

85,864 persons IOM assisted with various shelter and essential household items in coordination with Shelter Cluster partners (17,054 HHs)

RECEIVED: $5.85M REQUESTED: 36.4 M

ASSISTED: 84,864 TARGETED: 600,000

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 18 April, through the IOM-managed Common Pipeline, Shelter Cluster partners have in total assisted 34,705 households (185,324 individuals) with various shelter and essential household items, including 41,322 tarpaulins, 16,888 blankets, and 5,604 kitchen sets.

IOM’s Health team assisted the Tica health centre to set up a temporary health screening and consultation room (including TB) which will serve persons living in nearby sites and surrounding communities.

IOM locally hired staff and Beira based camp managers were trained on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and INGC Code of Conduct focusing on the “see something, say something” principle and the development of available reporting lines.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in central Mozambique on 14 March 2019. An estimated 1.85 million people across Mozambique have been affected, according to the UN. As of 18 April 603 people are confirmed dead and 1,642 injured according to the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) 239,731 houses were identified by authorities as totally destroyed (111,202), partially destroyed (112,745) or flooded (15,784); and 70,610 displaced people are sheltering in 69 sites across Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete.

As of 14 April, the Ministry of Health confirmed 6,032 cases of cholera. Most of the cases reported have been in Beira, followed by Nhamatanda and Dondo. The Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign ended on 9 April, with 803,125 people vaccinated. A total of 11 Cholera Treatment Centres have been established by health cluster partners and government in response. IOM’s emergency health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming experts are being deployed from across the region to Mozambique in order to support these urgent concerns.

IOM’s main office in Maputo is coordinating response activities with sub-offices in Tete and Beira to support the emergency response. In addition, IOM has deployed over 30 international technical experts on Shelter, Camp Management, Health, Protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Early Recovery to enhance response capacity and initiate new activities.

IOM is co-leading the Shelter-NFI Cluster with IFRC and supporting INGC within the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Task Force.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1.85 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, IOM is appealing for USD 36.4 million for its emergency response for the next six months to September 2019. As of 18 April, IOM appeal is currently funded at 16%. The UN is urgently seeking an additional USD 282 million of relief aid over the next three months to 30 June 2019. As of 20 April, the Humanitarian Response Plan is funded at USD 116.2M, 24.3% of funding requirements of USD 337M.