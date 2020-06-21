Mozambique: Cyclone Idai Response - Emergency Market Assessment of Pole and Bamboo

Executive Summary, Two-pager, and Full Report

In March 2019, more than 1.5 million people were affected by Cyclone Idai across four provinces of Mozambique. By October 1st that year, half of those who were displaced in shelters had returned home, while 61 resettlement areas continued to provide refuge to people in need. An estimated 240,000 homes have been affected, half destroyed completely, and the rest partially destroyed.

This report provides an overview of a rapid market assessment conducted by the Government of Mozambique and partners, including CRS, to better understand the potential of local markets to help families rebuild their homes. For shelter upgrades and recovery, partners supported a broad set of activities, implementation methods, construction typologies and targeting criteria.