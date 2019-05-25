Mozambique: Cyclone Idai & Floods Situation Report No. 22 (As of 20 May 2019)

This Situation Report is produced by OCHA Regional Office for Southern and Eastern Africa in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

The Situation Report, which covers the period 13 to 19 May. The next report will be issued on or around 27 May 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Linha Verde hotline – reachable on 1458 – began receiving calls on 16 May 2019. People can call with any query or comment regarding the humanitarian response to Cyclone Idai.

• The Emergency Response Health Week reached more than 550,000 children under-five with measles-rubella vaccine, polio vaccine, vitamin A supplementation, deworming and nutrition screening.

• Some 12,812 people (2,796 families) were still sheltering in nine accommodation centres in Sofala province – three in Beira and six in Buzi - as of 20 May, down from over 16,600 people on 13 May.

• More than 1,100 classrooms have been rehabilitated in the two months since Cyclone Idai, according to the Government. However, more repairs are urgently required.

• More than 1.6 million people have been reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions in Sofala Province.

1.85M People in need

>12,800 People living in accommodation centres

31,107 Malaria cases in Sofala Province

>1.8M People reached with food assistance

>550K Children screened for malnutrition

>1,100 Classrooms repaired

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than two months on from Cyclone Idai’s landfall, more than 1.6 million people have been reached with humanitarian assistance, including in some of the most isolated areas. Since the emergency response began, nearly 700 tonnes of cargo have been delivered to more than 140 hard-to-reach locations, using all modalities feasible, including air, road and foot.

During the Emergency Health Week campaign, medical equipment and medicines were airlifted to remote communities, enabling critical activities, including vaccination of children against communicable diseases. Even without a cyclone, many of these areas are cut-off annually during the rainy season. Humanitarians have called for the repair of tertiary roads to be a priority during reconstruction efforts in order to improve isolated communities’ access to services in the future.

With return and resettlement efforts ongoing, the number of people sheltering in accommodation centres in Sofala Province decreased from more than 16,600 people on 13 May to 12,812 people on 20 May. Nine accommodation centres remain open in Sofala, with three in Beira and six in Buzi. Further accommodation centres remain open in Manica Province.

Humanitarian partners continue to engage with the Government to call for safe, dignified, voluntary and informed population movements. This has included initiatives such as community consultations to determine the intentions and preferences of families displaced by the cyclone and living in accommodation centres, and ‘go and see’ visits by community representatives to proposed resettlement areas. Over the past week, households in the Picoco site in Beira were consulted on their preferences, with 301 households preferring to resettle to Savane, 120 households preferring to move to an alternate location with the support of shelter materials and 11 households wanting to return to their place of origin with the support of shelter materials.

Efforts to ensure the accountability of the humanitarian response to communities affected by the crisis continue. On 16 May, Hotline Linha Verde began to receive calls. The hotline provides 24-hour service, seven days a week, during which people can report issues affecting humanitarian response in their community, including reporting on sexual exploitation and abuse. The call centre operators speak the local languages of the communities affected.