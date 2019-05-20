Mozambique: Cyclone Idai & Floods Situation Report No. 21 (As of 13 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 1.62 million people have been reached with food assistance in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia provinces following the devastating passage of the Cyclone Idai weather system through Mozambique in March.

The number of people sheltering in accommodation centres had reduced to 14,044 (3,065 families) as of 12 May, down from 21,384 (4,639 families) on 5 May.

Malaria cases in Sofala have continued to rise, with 26,787 cases registered as of 9 May; 44 per cent of the cases (11,652 cases) have been reported in Nhamatanda district.

Efforts are underway to mobilize parents and children to ensure that children return to school as soon as possible.

1.85M People in need

6,750 Cholera cases

1.6M People reached with food assistance 14,000 People living in displacement centres

26,787 Malaria cases in Sofala Province

58,000 Children reached with education interventions

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Nearly two months on from Cyclone Idai and the devastating floods that followed, many people affected have begun to rebuild their lives. However, while humanitarian assistance has helped to save lives and alleviate suffering, the impact of the storm continues to be felt by people across the central region of Mozambique, many of whom face the risk of rising food insecurity in the months ahead due to the destruction of crops and other livelihoods.

Resettlement of people who will not be able to return home following the cyclone and flooding is continuing. The number of displaced people sheltering in accommodation centres in Sofala province decreased from 21,384 people (4,639 families) on 5 May to 14,044 (3,065 families) as of 12 May, according to the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC). The IDPs were accommodated in twelve accommodation centres in Beira (five centres, 3,314 people) and Buzi (seven centres, 10,730 people) districts. All accommodation centres in Dondo district have now been closed. Some 4,519 plots have been demarcated for resettlement, of which 3,815 have been assigned. In the interim, many families have been relocated to transit sites, where they are awaiting resettlement. Humanitarian actors continue to engage with the Sofala Provincial Governorate to ensure that returns, relocation and resettlement are safe, voluntary, dignified and informed, that people will have access to basic social services in the areas they are moving to, and that potential tensions between people being resettled and host communities are averted.

The cholera outbreak has been largely contained, including due to the success of the rapid Oral Cholera Vaccination campaign. However, the risk of other communicable diseases remains high. Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with 26,788 cases reported as of 9 May. The spread of HIV also remains a major concern, including due to the financial hardship caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai. In Sofala Province, one in six adults live with HIV, according to Medecins Sans Frontiers, which has heard multiple reports that transactional – or survival – sex may have increased, including among people who had never engaged in sex work before.