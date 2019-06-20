20 Jun 2019

Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #9 1 - 16 June 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Jun 2019
1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclone Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

53,246 persons reported across 50 sites in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia Provinces in DTM’s multi-sectoral location assessment

279,230 persons assisted with various shelter and essential household items in Sofala and Cabo Delgado Provinces by IOM.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 16 June, IOM has assisted 48,653 IDP households with 35,116 plastic sheets, 2,730 toolkits, 464 tents, 2,496 structural support poles, 9,408 blankets, 1,898 kitchen sets, and 1,418 solar lights to IDPs in Sofala Province.

IOM CCCM teams continued working to clear plots and ensure access to essential services in Mutua resettlement site in Sofala Province for households currently residing in Samor Michel and Picoco accommodation centres.

IOM’s MHPSS teams reached 95 woman through cultural dance activities in collaboration with ICDP in Metuchira Centre, Nhamatanda District in Sofala Province. The cultural dance was used to identify further PSS needs of the women and 43 were referred for mental health service support.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In March and April 2019, Mozambique was hit by two consecutive tropical cyclones, impacting several coastal areas, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Sofala, Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces in central and northern parts of the country.

Cyclone Idai, a category-4 cyclone, made landfall near Beira city on 14 March, with winds blowing at over 220km/h and causing the deaths of 603 people and affecting over 1,500,000 people.

In addition, Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on 25 April, with 200km/h winds impacting several coastal areas, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces, resulting in the deaths of 45 people and 286,282 people affected.

According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), as of 14 June, four accommodation centres are open hosting 3,132 individuals (881 households), and there are 46 resettlement sites with 50,114 individuals (11,233 households) in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of over 2.2 million people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, IOM is appealing for USD 52 million for 10 months (March – December 2019). To date, IOM’s appeal is currently funded at 31.5% . Humanitarian stakeholders are seeking a total of USD 386 million of relief aid to address the needs of affected populations by both cyclones up to 30 June 2019.

Humanitarian and road access has been limited within the coastal areas of Northern Macomia Sede District, Cabo Delgado Province where populations were affected by Cyclone Kenneth. Despite logistical challenges, IOM teams continue to support affected populations with shelter-NFI solutions, protection, mental-health and psychosocial support, coordination and are developing plans, in collaboration with relevant shelter partners, to access localities in hard to reach areas.

