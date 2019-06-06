Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #8 17 - 31 May 2019

1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclone Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

46,912 persons Reported across 50 sites in Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces in DTM’s multi-sectoral location assessment

259,570 persons IOM assisted with various shelter and essential household items in Sofala and Cabo Delgado Provinces.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 May 2019, IOM has assisted 47,847 IDP households with 34,906 plastic sheets, 2,676 toolkits, 316 tents, 8,200 blankets, 1,897 kitchen sets, and 1,418 solar lights to IDPs in Beira.

In coordination with the local government and INGC, the Shelter Cluster developed a strategy for shelter response and recovery in Cabo Delgado aiming to ensure a consistent approach across all partner organisations supporting shelter.

IOM health teams together with health staff at provincial level are visiting resettlement sites in Sofala Province, namely GuaraGuara, Savane, Mandruzi and Metuchira.

Patients with TB and or HIV have been mapped, referred to health facilities, and encouraged to continue with treatment.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In March and April 2019, Mozambique was hit by two consecutive tropical cyclones, impacting several coastal areas, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Sofala, Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces in central and northern parts of the country.

Cyclone Idai, a category-4 cyclone, made landfall near Beira city on 14 March, with winds blowing at over 220km/h and causing the death of 603 people and affecting over 1,500,000 people.

In addition, Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on 25 April, with 200km/h winds impacting several coastal areas, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces, resulting in the death of 45 people and 286,282 people affected. According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), as of 31 May, six accommodation centres are open hosting 3,564 individuals (1,006 households), and there are 44 resettlement sites with 48,348 individuals (9,371 households) in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of over 2.2 million people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, IOM is appealing for USD 52 million for 10 months (March – December 2019). To date,

IOM’s appeal is currently funded at 31.5% . Humanitarian stakeholders are seeking a total of USD 386 million of relief aid to address the needs of affected populations by both cyclones up to 30 June 2019.

From 31 May to 1 June, a Donor’s Conference will be held in Beira, where the Government has been trying to secure USD 3.2 billion for the reconstruction process after Cyclones Idai and Kenneth.

The total amount required was calculated from the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) exercise in Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete provinces (the most affected by Cyclone Idai). The final report includes a separate addendum for the provinces affected by Cyclone Kenneth (Cabo Delgado and Nampula) and a fifth province affected by Cyclone Idai: Inhambane.