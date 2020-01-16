16 Jan 2020

Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #13 (1 October - 31 December 2019)

1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

100,159 persons currently displaced, in resettlement sites and with host communities, across six provinces reported by IOM’s DTM (as of December)

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM’s shelter response has transitioned into the recovery phase, supporting 2,360 households with durable roofing materials such as corrugated iron sheeting, timber and toolkits. This response is targeting urban and peri-urban settlements in Beira affected by Cyclone Idai – over 400 households have thus far been supported in Nhaconjo, with household level assessments ongoing in other heavily-affected communities.

In response to continuing needs IOM provided 4,000 households in Memba District with relief kits, including a tarp, rope, bucket, water container and kitchen set, to support with their recovery following Cyclone Kenneth and resulting floods, and provide support for rainy season. Several of the distributions were carried out by boat, in order to access remote communities.

IOM DTM published in collaboration with IDMC: Eight Months After Idai: Chronology of Displacement, Humanitarian Needs and Challenges Going Forward in Mozambique.
The report shows the impacts of displacement after Cyclone Idai from the emergency to the recovery phase, the humanitarian needs reported by internally displaced people (IDPs), the challenges going forward and prospects for durable solutions.

