16 Oct 2019

Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #12 (1 - 30 September 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original
1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

125,038 persons currently displaced, in resettlement sites and with host communities, across six provinces reported by IOM’s DTM (as of September)

HIGHLIGHTS

In response to Cyclone Idai, during the period the IOM Shelter team distributed shelter kits to 4,104 families living in Sofala province. Of these, 2,300 families are living in partially damaged houses in Nhamaiabwe community shelter support. A total of 1,008 families in Canhandula, Muanza and Beira communities whose houses were heavily damaged received kits including additional wooden poles and bamboo.

In total, IOM and partners provided nonfood items to 62,381 households in need in Sofala and Manica provinces: materials included, plastic sheeting, toolkits, tents, blankets, kitchen sets and solar lanterns. In Cabo Delgado, IOM and partners have assisted 49,595 households through the distribution of materials including tarps, blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, toolkits, tents and water containers.

IOM DTM published the Cyclone Idai MultiSectoral Location Assessment– Round 9 (25 September), which assessed 66 resettlement sites across four provinces. The most urgent need reported at the sites was food, followed by water, shelter, education and household items; the top items needed were sleeping materials (blankets and mats), cooking items, mosquito nets and hygiene products.

