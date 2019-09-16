Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #11 19 July - 31 August 2019

1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

80,190 persons reported across 66 sites in Sofala, Manica, Tete, and Zambezia Provinces in DTM’s multisectoral location assessment (as of 8 August)

500,520 persons assisted by IOM with various shelter and essential household items in Sofala, Manica and Cabo Delgado Provinces. (calculated using average household size of five)

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM Director General António Vitorino visited Maputo and Beira on 19-20 August to support the humanitarian response following Cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Accompanied by Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff, Vitorino visited Mandruzi resettlement site in Sofala, where IOM is providing health, shelter, CCCM, and MHPSS is providing psychosocial support through livelihood activities.

IOM has assisted 50,948 households in Sofala and Manica provinces; 28,167 households received plastic sheeting; additional materials distributed included, toolkits, tents, blankets, kitchen sets and solar lanterns. In Cabo Delgado, IOM and partners have assisted 49,156 households through distribution of materials including tarps, blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, toolkits, tents and water containers.

The DTM team published a Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment for Cyclone Idai – Round 8; data collection took place from 22 July to 8 August. A total of 66 resettlement sites were assessed across Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia Provinces. In the majority of resettlement sites families reported food as their greatest need, followed by water, education, shelter, and health services.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The two consecutive category-4 tropical cyclones that hit Mozambique within a six week period in March and April 2019, caused extensive destruction and damage to Sofala, Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces in the central and northern parts of the country. Cyclone Idai, made landfall near Beira city on 14 March, with winds over 220km/h and which lead to the deaths of 603 people and affected more than 1,500,000 persons. Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on 25 April, with 200km/h winds impacting Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces, resulting in the deaths of 45 people and affecting over 280,000 people.

According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), MultiSectoral Location Assessment—Round 8 (data collection completed 8 August), 66 relocation sites are open hosting 80,190 individuals (16,665 households) in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1.8 million people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, IOM is appealing for USD 52 million for 10 months (March – December 2019). As of 31 August, IOM’s Appeal is funded at 31.5 per cent.

The revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mozambique will be published in September, and the Humanitarian Country Team has focused on the most urgent life-saving, life-sustaining needs as well as building the resilience and protection of the most vulnerable. As part of the revised HRP, IOM is appealing for 33.7 million, for the period through May 2020.

According to the UN Humanitarian Country Team, five months after the cyclones hit, more than half a million people (100,000 households) are reportedly still living in destroyed or structurally damaged homes. Over 90,000 people (over 18,000 households) are in resettlement sites or remain displaced in emergency accommodation. Many of these locations are unsafe, inadequately prepared, and lack access to fundamental basic goods and services. Furthermore, safe and adequate shelter will be critical to provide protection for affected people before the upcoming rainy season which begins in November.

IOM’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Programme is working in close cooperation with the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) to coordinate site assessments, demarcation, mapping and eventually, service delivery through humanitarian partners at 46 out of 66 resettlement sites assisting populations affected by Idai; of the four affected provinces, IOM is focused on Sofala and Manica provinces.