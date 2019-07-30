30 Jul 2019

Mozambique Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth Response: Situation Report #10 1 - 18 July 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Jul 2019
1,800,944 persons affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as reported by INGC

75,252 persons reported across 64 sites in Sofala,
Manica, Tete, and Zambezia Provinces in DTM’s multi-sectoral location assessment

281,525 persons assisted with various shelter and essential household items in Sofala and Cabo Delgado Provinces by IOM.

HIGHLIGHTS

The UNSG visited Beira on 12 July to emphasize ongoing concerns about humanitarian conditions in Mozambique and the continuing need for international support.
The SG’s visit focused on three thematic areas: climate change; women; and people with disabilities. Mr Guterres visited a resettlement site in Sofala province where IOM’s MHPSS team is providing Psychosocial support through livelihood activities.

To date, IOM has assisted a total of 49,602 households in Beira with shelter and NFI support, including the distribution of 35,958 plastic sheets, 3,652 toolkits, 418 tents, 2,496 structural support poles, among others. In Pemba, IOM and partners have assisted 37,212 households, which included the distribution of 34,880 tarpaulins, 4,316 buckets, 34,673 blankets, 1,387 kitchen sets, 7,830 mosquito nets and 1,164 toolkits.

Between 2-7 July, the DTM team conducted baseline assessments in Erati and Memba districts in Nampula Province, to determine the number of affected persons and their basic needs including to shelter and access to services across scattered resettlement sites.
The assessments are being carried out to enhance the humanitarian community’s understanding of the internal displacement patterns and dynamics in the region.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In March and April 2019, Mozambique was hit by two consecutive tropical cyclones, bringing a path of destruction and damage to the Sofala, Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces in the central and northern parts of the country. Cyclone Idai, a category-4 cyclone, made landfall near Beira city on 14 March, with winds over 220km/h and which lead to the deaths of 603 people with more than 1,500,000 persons affected. Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on 25 April, with 200km/h winds impacting Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces, resulting in the deaths of 45 people and affecting over 280,000 people.

According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), as of 18 July, 64 relocation sites are open and hosting 75,252 individuals (15,944 households) in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia Provinces.
DTM regularly disseminates population and mobility data via OCHA’s Humanitarian Response Platform to over 990 individual recipients from over 177 different organizations.

In order to respond to the humanitarian needs of 1.8 million people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, IOM is appealing for USD 52 million for 10 months (March – December 2019). As of 13 July, IOM’s Appeal is funded at 31.5 per cent.

The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mozambique is now under review, and the Humanitarian Country Team has agreed to focus on the most urgent life-saving, life-sustaining needs as well as building the resilience and protection of the most vulnerable until the spring 2020 harvests (May 2020).

According to the UN Humanitarian Country Team, three months after the cyclones hit, more than half a million people (100,000 households) are reportedly still living in destroyed or structurally damaged homes, while another 70,000 people (over 15,000 households) remain displaced in emergency accommodation or in resettlement sites. Many of these locations are unsafe, inadequately prepared, and lack access to fundamental basic goods and services. Furthermore, safe and adequate shelter will be critical so affected people are protected before the upcoming rainy season which begins in November 2019.

IOM’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Programme is working in close cooperation with the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) to coordinate site assessments, demarcation, mapping and eventually, service delivery through humanitarian partners at 42 resettlement sites across all affected areas.

