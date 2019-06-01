Mozambique Cyclone Health Cluster Bulletin 6 (8 May 2019)

Highlights

• Since the beginning of the response, 43 heath cluster’s partners and 2 observers have reported activities covering 11 out of the 12 districts in Sofala province. The health cluster meeting is organized two times a week and is chaired by the Ministry of health.

• There are seven technical working groups under the cluster and regular updates of the 4Ws maps are shared through the link: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/mozambique/health/in...

Key achievements

• Reported suspected cholera cases remain low across all four affected districts of Sofala Province.

• Strengthened rapid investigation and sample collection for laboratory testing for cholera, bloody diarrhoea and other epidemic-prone disease.

• EMTCC closed the Operations phase on Monday 6 May and started transition phase with currently 4 Emergency Medical Team still fully operating.

• The Emergency response health week launched with the objective to reduce morbidity and mortality among the vulnerable population targeting 438,243 children under five years and 179,222 women.

Key challenges

• Some of the locations are still inaccessible and there is still need for rehabilitation of roads.

• Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources.