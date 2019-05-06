06 May 2019

Mozambique Cyclone Health Cluster Bulletin 5 (1 May 2019)

Report
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (777.97 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

Mozambique Health Cluster was activated on 22 of March 2019 It is led by Ministry of Health (MISAU) and is supporting and coordinating 43 Partners and 2 observers who are reporting activities covering 11 out of 12 districts in Sofala province.

The 4Ws compilation process is being updated twice a week to avoid duplication and facilitate complementarity. See maps on this link https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/mozam bique/health/infographics

Key achievements

• Following the effective cholera vaccination that reached 98.6% of the targeted population and timely treatment, the cholera outbreak continues its downward trend across all affected districts. Currently there are less than 10 cases per day in average and a low CFR of 0.1%.

• To mitigate the impact of malaria, as of 5th May more than 474,400 LLINs have been distributed in the affected areas and the indoor spraying campaign launched on 25th of April is in progress.

• By 5th April 2019, 9 EMTS have left after accomplishing their objective, currently 5 Emergency Medical Teams are still operational and providing services for the affected population reaching more than 6815 patients this week. Since the deployment of EMTs a total of 20,165 patients have benefited from their assistance.

Key challenges

• As of 25 April 6,716 cases of cholera including 8 deaths were reported. Despite the significant reduction in cholera cases, the risk to diarrheal disease remain high.

• Malaria cases continue to rise, with 20,680 cases reported as of 29 April 2019.

• An estimated number of 177,000 people are still in hard-toreach areas • Access to immunization services compromised due to lack of power and damage to health facilities and infrastructure

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.