Mozambique Cyclone Health Cluster Bulletin 5 (1 May 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Mozambique Health Cluster was activated on 22 of March 2019 It is led by Ministry of Health (MISAU) and is supporting and coordinating 43 Partners and 2 observers who are reporting activities covering 11 out of 12 districts in Sofala province.

The 4Ws compilation process is being updated twice a week to avoid duplication and facilitate complementarity. See maps on this link https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/mozam bique/health/infographics

Key achievements

• Following the effective cholera vaccination that reached 98.6% of the targeted population and timely treatment, the cholera outbreak continues its downward trend across all affected districts. Currently there are less than 10 cases per day in average and a low CFR of 0.1%.

• To mitigate the impact of malaria, as of 5th May more than 474,400 LLINs have been distributed in the affected areas and the indoor spraying campaign launched on 25th of April is in progress.

• By 5th April 2019, 9 EMTS have left after accomplishing their objective, currently 5 Emergency Medical Teams are still operational and providing services for the affected population reaching more than 6815 patients this week. Since the deployment of EMTs a total of 20,165 patients have benefited from their assistance.

Key challenges

• As of 25 April 6,716 cases of cholera including 8 deaths were reported. Despite the significant reduction in cholera cases, the risk to diarrheal disease remain high.

• Malaria cases continue to rise, with 20,680 cases reported as of 29 April 2019.

• An estimated number of 177,000 people are still in hard-toreach areas • Access to immunization services compromised due to lack of power and damage to health facilities and infrastructure