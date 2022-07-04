Mozambique: Cyclone Gombe Humanitarian Response Dashboard, May 2022

SITUATION UPDATE

In 2022, Mozambique was affected by three natural disasters during the cyclonic season (October 2021 to April 2022). Tropical Cyclone Gombe hit the country on 11 March as a Category 3 cyclone in the wake of two extreme weather events - Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Depression Dumako - which had struck six weeks earlier, affecting 200,000 people.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe left a trail of severe damage and devastation on its path. The cyclone affected 736,000 people and displaced some 23,000 people, causing extensive damage to infrastructures. While the Government's preparedness and response efforts along with the response by humanitarian partners played a critical role in preventing further loss of lives and quickly responding to the unfolding needs of the displaced people who had lost everything, the rising humanitarian needs outstripped the capacity of humanitarian organizations to respond to the needs brought by the disaster.

The Gombe Emergency Response Plan (ERP) seeks U$48.07M to deliver life-saving, life-sustaining assistance and protection to 387,000 people in Nampula, Sofala and Zambezia provinces from April to September 2022. At the end of May the ERP is 9 per cent funded having received $4.3 million from three donors.