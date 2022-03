Mozambique: Cyclone Gombe Flash Update (13 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

Cyclone Gombe made landfall as a Category 3 Tropical Cyclone on Friday, March 11 at 00:00 GMT on the coast between Mossuril and Mogincual districts (Nampula Province). The most hit provinces are Nampula (districts: Angoche, Moma, Mogovolas, Mucuburi, Monapo, Ilha, Lalaua, Mossuril, Nacala Porto and Meconta) and Zambezia (districts: Namacurra, Gile, Nicoadala, Maganja, Pebane, Molocue, Mocubela, Mopeia, Mocuba and lle), leaving many houses and power lines destroyed with an estimated affected population of 116,454 individuals. Initial assessments have recorded 4,929 households hosted in 12 temporary accomadations in Nampula. Where accessible, data collection teams support continued assessments across 3 identified Accommodation Centers hosting families displaced across Nicoadala district (Zambezia).