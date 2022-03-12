Mozambique: Cyclone Gombe Flash Update (12 March 2022)

Cyclone Gombe made landfall as a Category 3 Tropical Cyclone on Friday, March 11 on the coast between Mossuril and Mogincual districts (Nampula Province). The most hit provinces are Nampula (Angoche, Moma, Mogovolas, Mucuburi, Monapo, Ilha, Lalaua, Mossuril, Nacala Porto and Meconta) and Zambezia (Namacurra, Gile, Nicoadala, Maganja, Pebane, Molocue, Mocubela, Mopeia, Mocuba and lle), leaving many houses and power lines destroyed with an estimated affected population of 115,336 individuals. Preliminary reports confirm the activation of 6 Accommodation Centres in Nampula.