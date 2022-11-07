Mozambique Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM collaborates closely with the Government of Mozambique and communities to strengthen the resilience of displaced persons and other affected populations, supporting progress towards durable solutions while ensuring critical humanitarian needs are met and rapid response capacities in the event of new disasters and crises are maintained. This simultaneous rather than sequential approach strengthens coherence between humanitarian, development and peace actions, and enables IOM to capitalize on the comparative advantages of each pillar to reduce overall vulnerability and the number of unmet needs, strengthen risk management capacities and respond to critical needs while building resilience, addressing the root causes of crises, and supporting sustainable solutions.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

Mozambique faces interlinked challenges related to armed conflict and disasters, and as of 30 June 2022, over 946,508 people were - or remained - displaced due to insecurity and the aftereffects of disasters related to natural hazards (IOM DTM Bulletin report – Round 16).

Mozambique is one of the most risk-prone countries in the world when it comes to weather-related hazards and the impact of climate change including floods, droughts, cyclones, coastal erosion, rising water levels, and soil salinization, which are becoming more frequent and acute (INFORM Risk index 2021). Two consecutive category-4 tropical cyclones in 2019 caused extensive destruction in the central and northern parts of the country affecting more than 1.8 million people in addition to 441,686 individuals affected by tropical storm Chalane in December 2020, tropical cyclone Eloise in early 2021 and tropical cyclone Gombe in 2022 (as reported by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction, INGD). Floods and drought in Mozambique have affected the ability of settled internally displaced families to cultivate subsistence crops, resulting in food insecurity. Furthermore, conflict and insecurity have generated a complex emergency and large needs paired with the fluid movement of populations.

In the northern region of Mozambique, past grievances and current violence have led to high levels of stress, tension, and strained social coping mechanisms. The security environment in Cabo Delgado started to worsen in 2017 but escalated in 2019 and further deteriorated in 2020 and 2021, most recently with an attack on Palma in March 2021 that displaced several thousands of people. As a result, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated in both host and displaced communities, as well as for persons left behind in communities of origin. Consequently, as of September 2021, there are 946,508 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala and Inhambane Provinces as a result of the conflict (IOM DTM Bulletin report – Round 16). Since the beginning of the conflict and due to the impact of disasters, essential services have already been significantly impacted in northern Mozambique and are expected to be further strained in 2022. This leaves many IDPs and host communities without access to critical healthcare, shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), while protection risks and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs are expected to increase due to violations against civilians by parties to the conflict, increased stress, higher rates of gender-based violence (GBV) and increased child protection concerns. With the changing context in security and physical accessibility across areas of potential return in Quissanga, Macomia, Palma and Muidumbe, intended returns as well as medium-to-long-term intended relocations continue to affect movement trends and needs amongst displaced families across affected districts in Northern Mozambique.

The Central Region, while still attempting to rebuild community cohesion after decades of conflict and violence, was hit by Cyclone Idai in March 2019 causing mass destruction and displacement, having left a remaining 73,276 displaced individuals still in search of durable solutions close to two years after the disaster (DTM Round 21, September 2021). A National Accord for Peace and Reconciliation was signed in August 2019 but was followed by sporadic outbreaks of violence by a self-titled Military Junta (a splinter group of the main opposition political force that broke from the Resistência Nacional Moçambicana). DTM figures from September 2021 indicate the displacement of 3,039 IDPs due to the attacks in the central area. Despite this intermittent violence, the Demobilization, Disarmament, and Reintegration (DDR) exercise as stipulated by the August Peace Accord has proceeded, targeting over 5,000 former combatants.

In response to the above, through this Crisis Response Plan, IOM Mozambique aims to support the Government in the implementation of national policies and strategies related to disaster risk reduction, management and solutions for internal displacement, as well as the reconstruction of communities and areas affected by disaster and conflict. This includes the implementation of the National Strategy for Resilience and Integrated Development of Northern Mozambique (PREDIN), the National Plan for the Reconstruction of Cabo Delgado (PRDC), as well as Mozambique's Policy and Strategy for internal Displacement Management (PSiDM). Moreover, IOM has supported the implementation of the 2019 Maputo Peace Accords, specifically regarding the reintegration of former combatants in Central Mozambique. Looking ahead, as and when the situation of insecurity in Cabo Delgado improves and allows for further scale-up of IOM's community stabilization and peacebuilding programming, IOM will seek to invest resources aimed at supporting government efforts to scale up multi-sectoral approaches to build and strengthen government capacities towards lasting peace and resilient communities using a strong Triple Nexus approach.

In collaboration with Ministries of Health and partners, IOM works to enhance the technical and operational capacity of health systems, as well as strengthen border health capacity. IOM Mozambique will support surveillance at PoE, including screening activities, enhanced data collection, and community events-based surveillance in border communities. IOM will also develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the management of public health events at Points of Entry (PoE). With regard to public health measures at PoE, IOM aims at supporting the provision of infrastructure and supplies, and training of health and non-health personnel. Interventions also include enhancing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures linked with improved WASH services, and targeted risk communication and community engagement (RCCE).