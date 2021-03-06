Mozambique – COVID-19 Impact assessment in the central region of Mozambique (Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia) - Round 2 (November 2020)

Introduction

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a global pandemic, heightening the risk to vulnerable populations, internally displaced people, and people on the move. On 22 March 2020, the Government of Mozambique officially declared the first positive COVID-19 case. Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March 2020, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lock-down due to COVID-19, further heightening the risk to vulnerable populations especially the internally displaced population.

As of 12 January 2021, Mozambique reported 21,361 positive COVID-19 cases including cases in every province.

Findings from this assessment develop a comprehensive picture on the status of healthcare services, public awareness levels, access to services, movement restrictions and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across four provinces (Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia) in central Mozambique.