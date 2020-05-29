Mozambique COVID-19 Disease Response: Situation Report #1 (22 March - 26 May 2020)

213 Confirmed cases (as of 26 May)

71 Recovered

1 Death

For more information on IOM response to COVID-19 see:

IOM Southern Africa Regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus

Situation Overview

WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on 13 March 2020. On 22 March 2020, the Government of Mozambique officially declared the first COVID-19 case; despite extensive preventative measures additional cases have steadily been identified.

Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border, within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lock-down due to COVID-19.

While screening and contact tracing has been widely carried out, the number of cases in Mozambique passed 100 on 11 May; and as of 26 May, 213 cases of COVID-19 have been identified. While cases were initially clustered in Maputo and Palma areas, new cases have been registered across almost all of Mozambique’s 11 provinces.

Mozambique is on Level 3 Alert since 1 April, including restrictions on gatherings, commercial activity and closure of many border points. Some neighbouring countries have higher COVID-19 cumulative case numbers: over 23,000 in South Africa, over 500 in Tanzania, and over 900 in Zambia, which raises concern near border areas.

IOM Strategic Approach

OM aims to contribute to the Government of Mozambique and partners’ preparedness and response efforts for COVID -19 to reduce transmission, associated morbidity and mortality and mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

IOM recognizes that preparedness and response plans need to be responsive to population mobility and crossborder dynamics, and that inclusive approaches which take into account migrants, travellers, displaced populations, and local communities are essential in the event of an outbreak.

Efforts are initially focused on preparedness and response, but IOM is responding to the need for mitigating the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic by incorporating elements of social cohesion programming throughout.

IOM supports the Government of Mozambique’s COVID-19 response in the areas of coordination, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, disease surveillance, points of entry, case management and continuity of essential services.

Activities are in line with national and WHO recommendations, the Global HRP, the IASC Interim Guidance on COVID-19, and IOM COVID-19 Global Preparedness and Response Plan.