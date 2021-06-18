Mozambique: the cost of inaction (as of June 2021)

THE SITUATION IN NORTHERN MOZAMBIQUE

Violence and conflict in northern Mozambique since October 2017 have caused one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world. The number of people internally displaced by the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado increased from 172,000 in April 2020 to over 732,000 people by the end of April 2021. Most recently, the attack on Palma on 24 March and following clashes across the district have forced nearly 68,000 people to flee their homes and move to safer areas. At least 30 per cent of people displaced in northern Mozambique have now had to flee multiple times. Repeated displacement and the consequent destruction of livelihoods are exhausting families’ already scarce resources and leading to a rapidly growing humanitarian crisis. Displacement and violence, amidst several health emergencies, is increasing the pressure on already extremely limited essential services, particularly in places receiving a high influx of displaced people.