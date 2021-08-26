Mozambique: the cost of inaction (as of August 2021)

Violence and armed conflict in northern Mozambique since October 2017 have caused one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world. The number of people internally displaced in Cabo Delgado increased from 172,000 in April 2020 to over 732,000 people by May 2021. In Cabo Delgado, nearly 1 in every 3 people are now internally displaced and many have had to flee multiple times. Repeated displacement and the consequent destruction of people’s livelihoods are exhausting families’ already scarce resources and causing food insecurity and malnutrition to rise. In the three northern provinces, more than 900,000 people are severely food insecure, and a recent analysis highlighted the impact of the crisis on both displaced people and host communities, who have shown incredible solidarity but have had their own resources depleted after opening their homes to people fleeing the violence. Multiple health emergencies - including COVID-19, malaria and cholera—are increasing pressure on the fragile health system, and there is an urgent need for increased access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Displaced people—many of whom fled their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs—desperately require shelter and non-food items, and protection services are a critical priority, including comprehensive support for survivors of gender-based violence, as well as dedicated attention to the needs of unaccompanied and separated children and people with disabilities. Many children have had their education disrupted and urgently need to return to school, which will help protect them against abuse, exploitation, early marriage and teenage pregnancy.