Mozambique – Continued violence in Cabo Delgado deepens humanitarian emergency (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2021)

In a press release published on 20 January 2021, United Nations Regional Directors for Southern and Eastern Africa expressed their deep concern regarding the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Northern provinces of Mozambique, a result of continued violence in Cabo Delgado.

According to the Government, attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) have forced more than 565,000 people to flee their homes and villages, abandoning their crops and livelihoods.

These displacement figures are rising daily. Conflict-affected populations suffer from lack of food and water, inadequate sanitation and health services, insufficient shelter, and numerous protection risks. The situation will be further exacerbated by the imminent rainy season. The recent tropical storm Chalane is a reminder of the climate threat faced by the country and consequently, the need to scale up preparedness and life-saving assistance.