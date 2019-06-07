Mozambique: Concept of Operations, 6 June 2019

Background

On the evening of Thursday 14 March Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira, Mozambique’s fourth largest city, bringing high wind speeds of up to 224 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone followed extensive flooding throughout the Mozambique provinces of Zambézia, Tete and Niassa in early March that caused significant infrastructure damage, interrupting regular supply routes. According to OCHA an estimate of 1.85 million persons need humanitarian assistance and more that 50 locations remains hard to reach in Nhamatanda, Buzi and Chibabava districts.

Mozambique was hit by a second cyclone on 25 April. Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province, bringing wind speeds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo which are the most affected areas with 90% of infrastructure reported to be severely compromised on Ibo and Matemo islands.

The National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) is leading the response. The Logistics Cluster was activated on 20 March.

WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, has been requested by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to provide coordination and information management support, and facilitate access to common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver life-saving items across affected areas.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

Cyclone Idai seriously damaged logistics infrastructure across the affected areas including warehouses, roads and bridges.

Despite significative improvements in accessibility, much of the damaged infrastructure that was identified continues to require repair. While Buzi City is now accessible to light vehicles and trucks up to 20 mt, south Buzi remains extremely difficult to access by road, and as such boats and helicopters are still the main delivery modalities to reach this location. In Muanza, the road from Dondo to Caia remains very difficult to access and the broken Nhamatanda bridge significantly affects the passage of trucks from Tica to Inchope. In Mossurize, the N260 road is still impossible to pass, despite ongoing reparation efforts.

In Cabo Delgado province, following Cyclone Kenneth’s landfall, heavy rainfall caused serious damage to roads and bridges. The city of Pemba remains accessible via air, sea and road but the situation in the affected areas remains particularly difficult and timely delivery of relief items remains a day-to-day challenge. Communication continues to be challenging in many coastal areas and access to islands by boat remains difficult.

The current logistics gaps and needs are as follows:

• The amount of incoming humanitarian aid is expected to put a strain on existing logistics capacity. Due to the current response operations, there is a significant increase in requests for commodity transport and storage at various levels of the supply chain.

• Urgent air transport to locations inaccessible by road.

• Temporary storage capacity in strategic locations.

• The number of humanitarian actors calls for a coordinated and efficient response from the international community to avoid logistics bottlenecks and possible overlaps in efforts.

• A strong information management and coordination system is crucial to ensure that logistical constraints and bottlenecks are clearly identified and common solutions sought.