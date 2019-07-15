Mozambique: Concept of Operations, 15 July 2019

Background

On the evening of Thursday 14 March Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira, Mozambique’s fourth largest city, bringing high wind speeds of up to 224 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone followed extensive flooding throughout the Mozambique provinces of Zambézia, Tete and Niassa in early March that caused significant infrastructure damage, interrupting regular supply routes.

Mozambique was hit by a second cyclone on 25 April. Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province, bringing wind speeds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, the most affected areas, with 90% of infrastructure reported to be severely compromised on Ibo and Matemo islands.

Both cyclones caused significant damages to the logistics infrastructure across the affected areas including warehouses, road s and bridges. According to OCHA, cyclone Idai left 1.85 million people in need in its wake, and cyclone Kenneth an additional 374,000, for a total of over 2.2 million people, of which around 2 million were targeted for assistance.

The National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) is leading the response. The Logistics Cluster was activated on 20 March. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, was requested by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to provide coordination and information management support, and to facilitate access to common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver life - saving items across affected areas.

With the support and participation of partners, the Logistics Cluster will deactivate and transition to a sector working group co - led by WFP and INGC . This is scheduled to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

While humanitarian needs remain, the main logistics gaps which were initially identified were bridged. This was mirrored by a general decline in demand for logistics services due to local service providers and the market being operational again, as well as the reopening of main roads to access affected population. A shift in focus from a solely emergency response towards early recovery, livelihood, resilience modalities was also registered.

In June 2019, partners in Beira and Pemba reported that the logistics gaps created by the Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth’s passage were bridged, and that logistics services, conditions and constraints had reverted to the situation prior to the cyclones. Following a gap and needs analysis carried out in Beira and Pemba at the beginning of July, key findings suggest that there are no longer common logistics gaps nor bottlenecks, but only partner-specific logistics challenges or issues that can be tackled by improving collaboration and partnership amongst the humanitarian community.

Overall, thanks to an improvement of the situation and as the national structure has enough capacity to meet the residual humanitarian needs in line with humanitarian principles, there are no demonstrated needs to support with coordination and IM activities to respond to the ongoing emergency.

However, as part of ongoing preparedness and supply chain strengthening efforts moving forward, coordination and IM remain essential to share information and resources, avoid duplication, monitor market rates, and to raise issues on constraints and coordinate agreed solutions to get better prepared to the next emergency. Maintaining and developing links between national humanitarian partners and government counterparts is also necessary to build capacity and understanding of relevant government mechanisms as the international partners gradually phase out.