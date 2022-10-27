Mozambique - Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Response Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

NSAG attacks and related insecurity had spread to southern districts of Cabo Delgado Province and nearby Nampula Province as of September, driving significant displacement and generating widespread humanitarian needs.

The 2022 HRP targets approximately 1.2 million people in northern Mozambique for life-saving support, highlighting emergency food assistance, health, and protection as priority needs among conflict-affected populations.

Up to 2.5 million people in Mozambique will likely require emergency food assistance through February 2023 as a result of high food prices, climatic shocks—including drought and storm systems— in the central and southern regions, as well as insecurity and related displacement across the northern provinces, FEWS NET reports.