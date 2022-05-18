Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

32.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Mozambique

UN – December 2021

1 MILLION Population Affected by 2021/2022 Southern Indian Ocean Cyclone Season

INGD – April 2022

494,000 Houses Damaged, or Destroyed During 2021/2022 Rain and Cyclone Season

INGD – April 2022

785,000 Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas

IOM – February 2022

1.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Northern Mozambique

UN – January 2022

Crisis—IPC 3—acute food insecurity conditions persist in some coastal areas of Cabo Delgado Province, while conditions in storm-affected coastal areas of central Nampula Province will likely deteriorate to Crisis levels in June, according to FEWS NET. Moreover, populations across much of southern Mozambique—where below-average rainfall and dry spells have led to poor or failed harvests—are also likely to face Crisis conditions by June.

The Government of the Republic of Mozambique’s (GRM’s) National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) estimates that high winds, torrential rains, and flooding adversely affected more than 1 million people in Mozambique over the course of the October 2021-to-April 2022 rain and cyclone season.