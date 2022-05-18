Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
32.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Mozambique
UN – December 2021
1 MILLION Population Affected by 2021/2022 Southern Indian Ocean Cyclone Season
INGD – April 2022
494,000 Houses Damaged, or Destroyed During 2021/2022 Rain and Cyclone Season
INGD – April 2022
785,000 Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas
IOM – February 2022
1.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Northern Mozambique
UN – January 2022
-
Crisis—IPC 3—acute food insecurity conditions persist in some coastal areas of Cabo Delgado Province, while conditions in storm-affected coastal areas of central Nampula Province will likely deteriorate to Crisis levels in June, according to FEWS NET. Moreover, populations across much of southern Mozambique—where below-average rainfall and dry spells have led to poor or failed harvests—are also likely to face Crisis conditions by June.
-
The Government of the Republic of Mozambique’s (GRM’s) National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) estimates that high winds, torrential rains, and flooding adversely affected more than 1 million people in Mozambique over the course of the October 2021-to-April 2022 rain and cyclone season.
-
Relief actors have expressed concern for unregistered displaced populations in northern Mozambique, estimating that as many as 1 million people may be displaced by the Cabo Delgado conflict.