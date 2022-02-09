Mozambique + 1 more
Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
32.2 MILLION
Estimated Population of Mozambique
UN – December 2021
1.5 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need in Mozambique
UN – December 2021
900,000
Estimated Number of People Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity in Northern Mozambique
UN – December 2021
442,000
Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique
GRM – February 2021
735,000
Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas
IOM – November 2021
• Non-state armed groups (NSAGs) expanded operations into Niassa Province beginning in late November, causing additional displacement and protection violations in affected areas. NSAG actors have abducted more than 600 women and girls in northern Mozambique since 2018.
• Tropical Cyclone Ana made landfall on January 24, generating heavy rains and subsequent flooding across much of central and northern Mozambique. The GRM reported at least 25 related deaths and 220 injuries, and more than 141,000 people adversely affected as of February 4.
• An estimated 1.9 million people in Mozambique will continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse acute food insecurity through March 2022, according to a December IPC analysis.