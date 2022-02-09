Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

32.2 MILLION

Estimated Population of Mozambique

UN – December 2021

1.5 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need in Mozambique

UN – December 2021

900,000

Estimated Number of People Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity in Northern Mozambique

UN – December 2021

442,000

Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

GRM – February 2021

735,000

Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas

IOM – November 2021

• Non-state armed groups (NSAGs) expanded operations into Niassa Province beginning in late November, causing additional displacement and protection violations in affected areas. NSAG actors have abducted more than 600 women and girls in northern Mozambique since 2018.

• Tropical Cyclone Ana made landfall on January 24, generating heavy rains and subsequent flooding across much of central and northern Mozambique. The GRM reported at least 25 related deaths and 220 injuries, and more than 141,000 people adversely affected as of February 4.

• An estimated 1.9 million people in Mozambique will continue to experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse acute food insecurity through March 2022, according to a December IPC analysis.