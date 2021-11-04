Mozambique + 1 more

Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of Mozambique
World Bank – 2020

1.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in Northern Mozambique
UN – December 2020

900,000: Estimated Number of People Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity in Northern Mozambique
UN – December 2020

442,000: Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique
GRM – February 2021

745,000: Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas
IOM – September 2021

  • Armed conflict and NSAG attacks continue to result in mass displacement and threaten civilian populations in Cabo Delgado Province, despite recent gains by security forces.

  • Humanitarian actors note growing evidence of widespread child protection violations—including abduction, GBV, and the use of children in armed groups—by NSAG elements in northern Mozambique.

  • Food security conditions are likely to deteriorate across Mozambique during upcoming lean seasons.

