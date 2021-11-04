Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of Mozambique

World Bank – 2020

1.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in Northern Mozambique

UN – December 2020

900,000: Estimated Number of People Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity in Northern Mozambique

UN – December 2020

442,000: Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

GRM – February 2021

745,000: Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas

IOM – September 2021