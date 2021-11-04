Mozambique + 1 more
Mozambique – Complex Emergency and Tropical Cyclone Recovery Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.3 MILLION: Estimated Population of Mozambique
World Bank – 2020
1.3 MILLION: Estimated Number of People in Need in Northern Mozambique
UN – December 2020
900,000: Estimated Number of People Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity in Northern Mozambique
UN – December 2020
442,000: Estimated Number of People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique
GRM – February 2021
745,000: Estimated Number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Areas
IOM – September 2021
Armed conflict and NSAG attacks continue to result in mass displacement and threaten civilian populations in Cabo Delgado Province, despite recent gains by security forces.
Humanitarian actors note growing evidence of widespread child protection violations—including abduction, GBV, and the use of children in armed groups—by NSAG elements in northern Mozambique.
Food security conditions are likely to deteriorate across Mozambique during upcoming lean seasons.