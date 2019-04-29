Mozambique, Comoros - Tropical Cyclone KENNETH (DG ECHO, GDACS, Copernicus EMS, INAM, NOAA, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2019)

After the passage of Tropical Cyclone KENNETH over the Comoros on 24 April and northern Mozambique on 25-26 April, eight people have been reported dead.

According to media reports, five people were killed in central-eastern Cabo Delagado Province in Mozambique and Quirimbas Islands due to flooding. 35 000 houses were damaged and around 160 000 people affected. In Comoros, three people were killed, 20 injured and approximately 1 000 evacuated.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast over central-northern Mozambique. Moderate rain is forecast over the Comoros.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 26 April in rapid mapping mode for the Comoros (EMSR355) and for Cabo Delagado Province in northern Mozambique (EMSR354).