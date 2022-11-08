Mozambique: Climate Action Fact sheet - November 2022

Mozambique hosts more than 29,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, while more than one million people remain displaced internally due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups and the devastating impacts of climate change, including cyclical extreme weather events. Mozambique is among the most adversely affected countries globally by climate related hazards such as cyclones, tropical storms, floods and drought. Over 736,000 people have been impacted by Cyclone Gombe alone and nearly 130,000 people were displaced as a result.

UNHCR scales up its multi-actor approach to climate action into regular programming and partnerships, working closely with a range of stakeholders, including the Government, humanitarian and development actors to ensure that the protection and participation of forcibly displaced people and their hosts are at the centre of anticipation, preparedness and response, both regarding humanitarian life-saving action and when building solutions and resilience for future shocks.

Displaced populations are disproportionately exposed and vulnerable to climate-related shocks.

UNHCR supports the inclusion of all refugees and IDPs in national services and systems, including in national data systems and climate related contingency planning and responses.

At the same time, UNHCR is scalingup its engagement with development and peace-building actors to ultimately achieve the inclusion of displaced populations, including IDPs and refugees through the expansion of their respective programming.