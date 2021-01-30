Mozambique Child Protection Snapshot: Cyclone Eloise – Child Protection Area of Responsibility (29 January 2021)

Background

Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique on the evening of 23rd January 2021. In particular, the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Inhambane and Gaza were affected. As of 28th January, 11 people had died. The impact of Cyclone Eloise, following shortly after Tropical Storm Chalane in late December 2020, includes damage to physical structures (460 classrooms and 86 health centres damaged, 8,565 houses totally destroyed, and 17,738 houses partially destroyed), displacement of 20,012 people, the flooding of crops (with potential consequences on food security), and increased risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrheal infections. In total, 314,369 people have been affected. The 20,012 displaced persons are currently located across 31 accommodation centres in Sofala and Zambezia.