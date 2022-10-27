Mozambique: Child Marriage Evidence Profiles (October 2022)

BACKGROUND

Compared to other countries with high child marriage prevalence, evidence on child marriage in Mozambique is limited. Mozambique has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, yet a global review of child marriage evidence over the last 20 years covering English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese identified just 45 publications with a focus on Mozambique. In other countries such as Ethiopia 117 publications on child marriage were identified, highlighting the smaller pool of evidence in Mozambique.

EVIDENCE OVERVIEW

The evidence on Mozambique tends to focus on diagnosing the issue of child marriage (prevalence and trends, drivers, and consequences) rather than responding to it (interventions to prevent and respond to the issue of child marriage). Overall, the research is more formative in nature, highlighting a need for greater attention to implementation studies and impact evaluations.

A strong focus of the evidence is on the closely connected issues of adolescent pregnancy and child marriage, with adolescent pregnancy identified as both a common driver and consequences of child marriage in Mozambique.

Less is known on what works to prevent child marriage and respond to the needs of married girls and boys in Mozambique. Of the intervention literature in Mozambique, most draws from the ‘Yes, I do’ programme conducted in rural Mozambique.

GAPS AND OPPORTUNITIES

There is a need for greater understanding of the needs of married girls and how to best respond to them. Interventions addressing the needs of married girls can provide rare insight into the marital relationship, including power dynamics which influence key health and social behaviours and outcomes such as use of family planning, mental health, safety, etc. Addressing violence experienced by married girls is another area of research and programmatic neglect.

There are critical gaps in our knowledge on economic livelihood and normative approaches to address child marriage in Mozambique. Poverty and inequitable gender norms are central drivers of child marriage, yet interventions addressing norms and/or the economic livelihoods of girls and their families are few in number.

We know from other contexts that cash and asset transfer programmes work to delay marriage (for example, the Berhane Hewan programme in Ethiopia). It is critical to focus on exploring economic interventions to delay marriage in Mozambique and to draw from existing evidence from other contexts. UNICEF is supporting the Acompanhamento Familiar (family support programme), which is being implemented in Nampula province. Rigorous documentation of the implementation and impact of programmes such as this will be essential.for cross-country learning and adaptation.