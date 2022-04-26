Mozambique: Central Region - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment - (Manica, Sofala and Zambezia provinces) | Round 22 - March, 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MSLA) report, which presents findings from the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 22 assessments, aims to enhance understanding of the extent of internal displacements and the needs of affected populations in natural-disaster affected districts of Central Mozambique. The report covers the period from 28 February to 4 March 2022 and presents trends from 85 assessed sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) across thirteen districts in the Central region (2 in Manica, 6 in Sofala, 5 in Zambezia).

Working in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), a total of 129,327 internally displaced persons (an increase of 18% since the previous round 21, mainly due to increase in resettlement sites from 72 to 85) or 24,250 households living in sites assessed during this period. Reported figures, however, exclude displaced individuals living in host community settings.

Sites under assessment in this report included planned and spontaneous resettlement sites.

The MSLA included an analysis of sector-wide needs, including shelter and non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihood, health, education, livelihoods, protection, community engagement and energy.

Assessments were carried-out following Tropical storm Ana, which hit the central region of Mozambique on 28 January 2022. The most affected provinces were Nampula (in the northern region), Tete and Zambezia (in the Central). An estimated 19,781 families were affected as a result of Tropical storm Ana in Zambezia alone.