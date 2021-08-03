Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Province - Access Snapshot, June 2021

In June 2021, violence continued to affect several districts in Cabo Delgado—particularly Macomia and Palma —with at least 28 incidents recorded during the month, including attacks against civilians and clashes between parties to the conflict, according to Cabo Ligado. In the second half of the month, there was an increase in attacks and clashes in Palma district, especially in areas surrounding the Afungi Peninsula.

Ongoing violence significantly restricted people’s access to basic services in Palma District, and forced them to further displace in search of security. About 25,000 people fled conflict-affected areas in Palma in June, bringing the total number of people who have left the district since March to nearly 90,000. Boats carrying civilians continued to arrive in Pemba, despite the perilous journey. Humanitarian organizations had no access to Palma District during the month, both due to insecurity and government restrictions, violence in Macomia District at the end of May led to the temporary withdrawal of some humanitarian staff from Macomia town, which impacted humanitarian operations in the area in June. Access in other parts of the Province remained mostly unchanged from May, although the continued outflow of people from Palma meant that the number of people in areas accessible to humanitarians rose further.

Meanwhile, people seeking refuge from the conflict in Tanzania continued to be denied access to asylum. Some 1,270 Mozambicans were subjected to refoulement from Tanzania in June 2021, bringing the number of people forcibly returned to 9,753 since the beginning of 2021, according to UNHCR. Additionally, there were concerning reports of asylum seekers stranded in bordering areas, unable to enter Tanzania.