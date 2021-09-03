Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Province - Access Snapshot, July 2021

OVERVIEW

In July 2021, security operations by the Government and foreign security forces in Palma, Muidumbe, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia districts in Cabo Delgado impacted humanitarian operations in several areas. At least 38 security incidents were recorded in Cabo Delgado in July, mostly in Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Nangade and Palma, according to Cabo Ligado. Following the arrival of foreign security forces, an increased number of incidents were reported along the N380 route—which runs from Macomia to Palma, via Mocimboa da Praia—especially around the Awasse junction. As a result of security operations and incidents, humanitarians were unable to access Nangade District from mid- to late-July.

At the same time, due to shifting conflict dynamics, access to parts of Macomia District improved in July. The road from Nguia to Macomia became more accessible, enabling increased humanitarian access to Macomia Town, including the delivery of school kits and student kits, as well as medical support though mobile clinics. Civilians in Palma continued to face challenges accessing essential supplies and service in July.

Humanitarians were not able to travel north from Pemba by sea, given the continued ban on maritime movements imposed by the Government, and no access was granted by air. Humanitarians have not accessed Palma District since April 2021. People continued to flee Palma during the month, with over 8,500 people arriving from Palma into Pemba, Ibo, Nangade and Mueda districts in search of safety, according to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).