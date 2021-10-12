Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Province - Access Snapshot, August 2021

OVERVIEW

In August 2021, clashes between Government and foreign security forces and non-state armed groups (NSAGs) continued in Palma, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia districts in Cabo Delgado. At least 28 violent incidents occurred in the province, according to Cabo Ligado. The Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) Standby Force Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was formally launched and troops from various countries -including Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Tanzania– were deployed, in addition to the Rwanda Defence Forces who deployed to Cabo Delgado in July 2021. Joint security operations by the Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and foreign forces, resulted in the retaking of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia towns, as well as other areas in Nangade, Muidumbe, Macomia and Quissanga districts, as well as key road routes connecting major towns.

Amidst ongoing security incidents in Mocimboa da Praia district, humanitarian movements in the area remained constrained, while Quissanga district remained partially accessible. An inter-agency team visited Quissanga Sede on 4 August 2021, for the first time in nearly one year, to pave the way toward the resumption of humanitarian operations in the district, which have been halted since September 2020 due to insecurity. However, subsequent attacks and clashes delayed further missions to the area during the month.

Meanwhile, access by people to essential services remained highly constrained, especially in the areas hardest-hit by conflict. In Mocimboa da Praia, for example, widespread destruction of infrastructure -including airports, hospitals, schools, water and electrical systems- was reported in areas that were retaken by security forces during the month. In other parts of the province, including , Muidumbe, Nangade, Palma and Quissanga, the delivery of essential services -especially healthcare- was hampered by the absence of key personnel and destruction or damage to facilities and equipment.(MSF has been present in Macomia since May 2021)