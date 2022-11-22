Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Niassa - Secondary data review: Gender-Based Violence, October 2022

CRISIS OVERVIEW

Throughout 2022, the crisis in Cabo Delgado deepened the needs of people who have been affected by conflict since 2017, and by recurrent natural disasters. More than 946,000 people were estimated to be internally displaced by June 2022 —including 870,000 people in Cabo Delgado, 73,000 in Nampula, and 2,000 in Niassa—according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Baseline Assessment Round 16. 1 in every 3 people is internally displaced and many have had to flee their homes multiple times. The situation is aggravated by climatic hazards including cyclone Idai, Kenneth in 2019 and Gombe in 2022.which recurrently affect the coastal areas..

Key Priorities

Provision of specialized GBV services including Case management to women and girls displaced by conflict, and particularly survivors of Conflict related sexual violence committed by the Non State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and armed forces notably in Palma, Macomia, Macimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Erati.

Addressing the risk of stigma and re-victimization through community based reintegration programs for women and girls released from captivity from NSAGs Women and girls and their families adopt negative coping mechanisms due to lack of basic items and economic hardship, including transactional sex in exchange of basic goods such as food and clothes. Social-economic empowerment programming is key to mitigating GBV risks.

The population living in displacement sites is under dire conditions, such as lack of wash facilities and lighting, which increases the risk of GBV. Promoting actions for GBV risk mitigation across health, WASH and Shelter remains a key priority.

With 80% of IDPs residing in host communities, it is essential to provide humanitarian assistance in the urban areas, especially Pemba, in addition to displacement sites.

Ongoing relocations often not based on IDPs intentions and preferences expose women and girls to less safe and dignified environment. Living conditions outside the displacement sites lack basic services including food and shelter. Advocating for durable solutions while promoting principled return is key.

The number of female-headed households as well as widowed women is high, and has increased due to conflict. Advocating for their inclusion in the provision of assistance through a cross-sectoral vulnerability criteria remains key Harmful socio-cultural norms such as forced and child marriage, initiation rites and polygamy, were widespread before the conflict, and have been exacerbated by it. Interventions to change the social norms are key.

Specialized GBV services are limited, their quality is low, and they are concentrated in southern districts of Cabo Delgado hosting IDPs. Increasing the availability and capacity to provide Case Management and CMR services in hard to reach districts of Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula is a priority.