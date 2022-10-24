Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - September 2022

In early September, non-State armed groups (NSAGs) carried out a campaign of attacks in Nampula province which triggered the displacement of 65,000 people, the majority of whom were women and children. An inter-agency needs assessment was conducted in Erati and Memba in mid-September. Humanitarian partners were able to respond to the new wave of displacement following the allocation of U$4.9 million by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Food assistance is being provided to some 21,000 people in Namapa and Alua, while core relief items and shelter/non-food item kits have reached 20,000 people. Hygiene kits have been distributed to 3,250 people and primary health services are being provided through the deployment of 38 mobile brigades in Nampula City and Meconta. More than 7,000 students and teacher kits are being distributed and back-to-school campaigns and remedial classes are promoted in Erati and Memba districts.

High levels of food insecurity (IPC 3), meaning that people are marginally able to meet minimum food needs by depleting essential livelihood assets, will persist through January 2023 in the conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado and in flood and tropical storm-impacted areas of Nampula. At the end of September, more than 767,000 people are in IPC3 in northern Mozambique. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) reported that in these areas, due to low food reserves and limited access to income, poor households have already exhausted or have nearly exhausted their food reserves, with the typical start of the lean season approaching.

High levels of food insecurity coupled with limited coverage of water, sanitation and hygiene services increased the nutritional vulnerability of displaced people and host communities. UNDP conducted a damage assessment of public infrastructure in violence-affected areas of northern Mozambique, Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, and Quissanga districts. The assessment indicated that over 93 per cent of the 30 health facilities assessed had been partially damaged and over half the buildings surveyed do not have access to drinking water. With regard to education, all 56 facilities assessed had been reported to be partially damaged.

Additionally, out of 232 market and commercial facilities assessed, 25 per cent was found fully damaged.

Forecasts by the National Institute for Meteorology (INAM) and Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) indicate that between October 2022 and March 2023 northern Mozambique is likely to experience normal to below normal rains. Between October to December 2022, normal temperature with a tendency to above normal is forecasted throughout Cabo Delgado and Nampula province and large extension of Niassa province while between January and March 2023, normal temperature with a tendency to above normal is forecasted for a great extent of Nampula province and eastern half of Cabo Delgado province.

Additionally, there is an increased likelihood of an above-average number of cyclones between December 2022.