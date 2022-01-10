Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - November 2021

OVERVIEW

In November, conflict increased in northern Mozambique—with the highest number of attacks recorded since July 2021—and displaced more than 20,500 people, of whom 51 per cent were children, 28 per cent women, and 4 per cent people with vulnerabilities, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). First-time displacements were mostly trigged by instability in Nangade and Mueda districts, representing 75 per cent and 24 per cent of new displacements respectively. For the first time since the conflict began, violent incidents targeted Niassa Province at the end of November, reportedly displacing more than 3,500 people, according to local authorities, with exact numbers still being verified. At the same time, hundreds of people attempted to return to their areas of origin in Cabo Delgado Province, including from Montepuez and Mueda districts to Palma sede. Beside conflict and fear of attacks, other reasons for movement included relocation (24 per cent), intended return (24 per cent), family reunification (12 per cent), and lack of food (3 per cent).

Overall, nearly 734,000 people were estimated to be internally displaced in northern Mozambique by the end of November—including 663,276 people in Cabo Delgado, 68,951 in Nampula, and 1,604 in Niassa—according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Baseline Assessment Round 14. This represents a decrease of some 9,000 from Baseline Assessment Round 13 in September 2021, although the number of displaced people living in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Niassa increased by 3.2 per cent (20,872) and 31.4 per cent (383) respectively. Based on demographic data, 52 per cent of displaced people across northern Mozambique were female and 59 per cent were under 18 years of age (with 20 per cent aged 0 to 5 years).

With the lean season commencing, more than 1.1 million people in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa were estimated to be facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in November, according to the latest Integrated Phase Classification analysis. The main causes of food insecurity in northern Mozambique were the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, shortage of rainfall or irregular rains, increasing food prices and COVID-19 restrictive measures. In November, only 1 in every 10 displaced families in Cabo Delgado had an adequate diet, according to a study conducted by Aid in Action and the Institute for Studies on Conflict and Humanitarian Action (IECAH).

As the rainy season began, 90 per cent of displaced people reported shelter as their most urgent need, followed by food (88 per cent), non-food items (70 per cent), WASH (60 per cent), and health (41 per cent). During November, malaria, febrile syndrome, and diarrhea remained the major diseases across Cabo Delgado, with nearly 741,700, 154,000, and more than 40,100 cumulative cases reported respectively since the beginning of 2021. In Quissanga District, an inter-agency assessment to Tandanyague town on 9 November found that lack of essential services and limited access to livelihoods were driving humanitarian needs