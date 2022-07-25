Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2022

Since the beginning of the year, the number of people displaced has continued to rise in northern Mozambique. According to IOM/DTM Baseline Assessment Round 16, there were an estimated 946,508 people who left their homes (June), up from 784,564 reported in the last assessment (February 2022). This represents a net increase of approximately 100,000 IDPs. In addition, another 62,228 IDPs were recorded in newly assessed locations and sites, especially in districts in northern Cabo Delgado.

In June, an uptick of attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts in Cabo Delgado triggered significant movement of population. According to IOM/DTM, a total of 83,983 people were displaced throughout June. Out of the total, some 23,774 people were displaced to Nampula province as result of the attacks. Main destinations of arrivals were Pemba and Chiure districts as well as many pre-existing IDPs’ sites across Chiure, Metuge and Ancuabe districts. In the same month, some 7,000 people returned to areas of origin within Cabo Delgado.

Women and children continue to bear the brunt of displacement. Save the Children Mozambique reported that more than 30,000 children fled the new wave of violence in June, the highest number of children uprooted in a single month in the past year. According to IOM/DTM, women and children accounted for 80 per cent of the people displaced by new outbreak of violence.

To manage the new influx of IDPs across Cabo Delgado province, the Government and humanitarian partners began upgrading five sites to be used as transit centers in Metuge (Unidade 2 and Centro de Nacuta) and in Chiure (Nacivare, Ocua, and Megaruma) districts. In Pemba, where the arrival of 12,364 displaced people (including 6,128 children) adds up to the to the existing caseload of 139,566 IDPs, authorities requested the support of the humanitarian community to relocate 20,000 people from Pemba to two areas identified for the establishment of new resettlement sites - i.e. N’naua (Metoro administrative post) and Nanona (Mesa administrative post), in Ancuabe district, to decongest Pemba city.

The Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWSNET) reports that in Cabo Delgado, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity outcomes persist, driven by the ongoing conflict. In June 2022, WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 395,524 people in northern Mozambique. Due to funding constraints and growing needs, WFP was forced to reduce distributions to half rations from April - July 2022. WFP will likely continue providing rations equivalent to 39 per cent of daily kilocalories through September. There is a potential pipeline break in October, even with a continuation with half rations, if additional funding is not secured soon.

Insecurity, lack of facilities or partners on the ground beset the provision of basic health services to the population in districts most affected by violence. In June, data from the health cluster indicated the that out of the 135 health facilities in Cabo Delgado Province, 66 per cent are functional, 22 per cent are fully destroyed eight per cent are partially functionally while 4 per cent are non-functional but not destroyed. Most non-functioning health facilities are concentrated in the districts of Nangade, Macomia, Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma and Quissanga. In Quissanga district, the Health cluster has no health partner implementing any health activities