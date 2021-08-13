Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2021

OVERVIEW

During June, attacks and clashes between non-state armed actors and security forces in Cabo Delgado Province -particularly in Macomia and Palma Districts- forced thousands of people to flee for their protection. Over 13,500 people fled conflict-affected areas in Palma in June, bringing the total number of people who have left the district since March to more than 80,000. Displaced people continued to arrive in Nangade on foot, by bus from Nangade to Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba, and by boat from Palma to Pemba. Nearly 1,300 Mozambican asylum seekers were forcibly returned from Tanzania in June, raising the total number of people refouled to Mozambique in 2021 to nearly 10,000. There were also concerning reports of asylum seekers stranded in bordering areas, unable to enter Tanzania.

The armed conflict has heightened food insecurity and malnutrition, with families forced to abandon their homes and fields and erratic rainfall compounding crop losses, according to the latest IPC analysis. In the three northern provinces, more than 900,000 people are severely food insecure, while a recent analysis highlighted the impact of the crisis on displaced people and host communities. More than 228,000 people who are either displaced (128,000) or hosting displaced people (101,000) in their households in seven southern districts of Cabo Delgado are projected to face severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between April and September 2021. The analysis covered internally displaced people in five districts—Metuge, Ancuabe, Chiúre, Namuno and Balama— and households hosting internally displaced people in seven districts—Pemba City, Montepuez, Metuge, Ancuabe, Chiúre, Namuno and Balama.

COVID-19 cases increased swiftly in June, as Mozambique entered its third wave of the pandemic. Malaria cases were also well above 2020 levels, with about 442,600 cases reported between January and June 2021, compared to around 239,500 cases in the same period of 2020. As of 27 June 2021, more than 5,600 cholera cases and 35 deaths (case fatality ratio 0.6 per cent) had been reported in Cabo Delgado (4,246 cases and 31 deaths) and Nampula (1,435 cases and 4 deaths) provinces.