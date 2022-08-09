Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2022

OVERVIEW

In July, humanitarian partners scaled up up response activities to reach all newly displaced people displaced by the uptick of violence in Ancuabe in June. By the end of the month, multisectoral assistance had been provided to 29,000 people out of the 83,983 people displaced by violence in Ancuabe district. Throughout the month, the humanitarian community continued to collaborate with provincial authorities to review and upgrade the capacity of sites identified for the relocation of the newly displaced population and advocated for the inclusion of IDPs in the decision-making process on their relocation. An intention survey of IDPs recently displaced from Ancuabe to Pemba was conducted on 11 July by the Pemba Administration and protection partners in the neighborhoods of Pemba (Eduardo Mondlane, Chuiba and Cariaco). The results indicated that 22 per cent of the IDPs interviewed want to return to Ancuabe while the majority expressed different intentions, such as be relocated to another place outside of Pemba (34 per cent), remain in Pemba (23 per cent), or remained undecided due to the lack of information.

Amid a fluid displacement situation, return to areas of origin continued. In July some 9,706 people returned to areas of origin, the majority in the districts of Quissanga (4,414 people) and Palma (3,299) and the rest in Ancuabe, Macomia, Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia and Montepuez. IOM reports that during data collection of Baseline Assessment Round 16 (June 2022), IOM DTM teams recorded the presence of 138,000 people having returned to areas of origin across Cabo Delgado and Niassa Provinces since June 2021. Muidumbe district is the area receiving the highest rate of returns (39 per cent, 54,461) followed by Palma (36 per cent, 49,543).

The nutrition situation remained fragile with high prevalence of malnutrition and stunting reported. UNICEF reports that, in Cabo Delgado, the results of the 2022 SMART survey showed a high prevalence of long-term malnutrition or stunting with one in every two children too short for their age. This is compounded by the simultaneous presence of wasting. This situation reflects a deterioration in the nutrition status of children associated with the limited coverage of health and WASH services and high levels of food insecurity which increases the nutritional vulnerability of children.

The rise in global food and non-food costs is resulting in higher living costs in Mozambique. In June, the year-on-year inflation rate increased to 10.81 percent, the highest value in over four years, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). WFP reported that the price of four main food commodities combined – rice, cassava, vegetable oil, and brown sugar - shows in May 2022 an increase of almost 4 percent compared to April 2022. Vegetable oil prices increased with an overall 42 percent higher price compared to May 2021 and 27 percent higher prices than December 2021. Cabo Delgado has seen the highest increase (161 per cent) followed by Zambezia, Niassa, Tete, Sofala and Gaza, respectively.