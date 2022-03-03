Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - January 2022

In January, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province remained highly unstable, particularly in the districts of Macomia, Nangade, and Meluco, resulting in the displacement of 12,876 people. Out of these, 54 per cent were children, 24 per cent were women, and 5 per cent were people with vulnerabilities, including unaccompanied or separated children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and elderly, according to IOM. Most of those interviewed indicated the conflict and fear of attacks as the main reason for movement while food, shelter, and non-food items (NFIs) were considered the most urgent needs.

The humanitarian situation across northern Mozambique continued to be dire with needs deepening in the food security and education sectors. According to FEWSNET, heavy rains seriously affected food security in January, reaching stressed outcomes (IPC2) in several central and northern districts. In addition, ongoing armed attacks hindered the active participation of the local population in the ongoing 2021/22 agricultural season in northern Mozambique. FEWSNET warned that districts heavily impacted by the conflict and by climatic shocks will likely be facing crisis level of food security (IPC3) in the upcoming months. In January, WFP reportedly resumed the distribution of full humanitarian food assistance to displaced people and host communities in Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa provinces. Distributions of full rations are expected to last until March, which will cover the most critical months of the year during the first quarter, resulting from the overlapping of the cyclonic season and the peak of the lean season. Following this period, WFP expects a potential pipeline break in April due to a lack of funds. On education, violent armed attacks in Cabo Delgado have reportedly affected about 123,000 primary and secondary school pupils during 2021, according to the Ministry of Education. In January, 166 schools were non-operative across Cabo Delgado, which represented about a fifth of the education institutes in the province, and remains the area with the highest illiteracy rate in the country (more than 50 per cent of the population). In Nampula, the Provincial Director of Education expressed serious concern over the growing number of children abandoning school to work on small-scale mining and cattle shepherding.

In addition to the ongoing conflict, the humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique was further aggravated in January by Tropical Storm Ana, which made landfall in Nampula province on 24 January. With windspeeds up to 130 km/h and over 100 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours, the storm resulted in widespread flooding in the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete, and to a lesser extent in Niassa, Manica and Sofala. By the end of the month, preliminary assessments indicated over 126,000 people affected, along with the destruction of more than 5,700 homes, 543 classrooms, 30 health facilities, 45 roads, and the flooding of over 37,900 hectares of cropland. In January, due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ana, over 10,800 people received humanitarian assistance in 20 accommodation centers across the most affected provinces.