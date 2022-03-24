Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - February 2022

In February, insecurity persisted in Cabo Delgado province due to sporadic attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs), particularly in the districts of Meluco, and Nangade, resulting in the displacement of 10,209 people. Out of these, 49 per cent were children, 28 per cent were women, and 5 per cent were people with vulnerabilities, including unaccompanied or separated children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and elderly, according to IOM. The majority of those interviewed indicated conflict and fear of attacks as main reason for movement while food, shelter, and NFIs were mentioned as the most urgent needs.

In February, the impact of Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Storm Dumako triggered new humanitarian needs in the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, and Tete, and to a lesser extent to Niassa, Manica and Sofala due to the significant damaged and devastation brought by these extreme weather events. Following the passage of Tropical Storm Ana, 185,429 people were affected, 207 people were injured, and at least 38 people died. The storm destroyed 11,757 houses and damaged 26 health centers, 25 water supply systems, 138 power poles, and 2,275 km of roads. It affected 126,265 hectares, with serious concern about the impact on crop production and food security. Tropical Storm Ana also caused the displacement of some 2,200 Mozambican families from Tete and Zambezia provinces, to the district of Nsanje in Malawi. Tropical Storm Dumako, which hit Mozambique on 18 February, with rains up to 200 mm/24h and winds up to 65km/ impacted a total of 23,733 people (19,332 in Zambezia, 4,050 in Nampula, and 351 in Niassa), including 14 casualties. More than 2,200 houses and 918km of roads were damaged. Overall, across Mozambique, the current rainy/cyclonic season has affected more than 271,900 people (some 55,335 families), injured 251 people, and killed 75 people, since October 2021.

The humanitarian situation across northern Mozambique remained seriously concerning during february, particularly in the sector of food security due to the combined effect of conflict and the impact of the rainy season. According to FEWSNET, households impacted by Tropical storms Ana and Dumako are expected to face stressed (IPC2) and crisis (IPC3) levels of food security, with comparable outcomes also foreseen in the areas heavily affected by the conflict – despite the delivery of humanitarian food assistance. Save the Children reiterated serious concerns about ongoing child abuses in Cabo Delgado province, including cases of beheading, sexual violence, and abduction. Since the beginning of the conflict in 2017, at least 364,000 children were reportedly forced to flee their home, according to the organization. Widespread insecurity also deeply affected education, with more than half of the schools in Meluco district, Cabo Delgado province, reportedly closed in February due to armed attacks, according to local authorities. In February, growing insecurity also hindered the provision of health services at a time when 280,000 malaria cases were reported.