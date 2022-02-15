Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - December 2021

Overall, the humanitarian situation in northern Mozambique remained very concerning, particularly from the food security and protection perspectives. At the beginning of the month, there were about two million people in acute food insecurity across the country, as per data released by the Technical Secretariat for Food and Nutrition Security (SETSAN). Cabo Delgado reportedly remained the province with the worst rates of food insecurity in the country (IPC Phase 3), with limited resources continuing to affect humanitarian food assistance, according to FEWSNET. According to WPF estimates, approx. 1.1 million people in the three northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Niassa, and Nampula are expected to require food assistance through at least March 2022. Meanwhile, the exacerbation of the armed conflict dramatically increased the protection risks of women and children, including sexual abuse, gender-based violence, early marriage, and premature pregnancies. According to a study published by Human Rights Watch in December 2021, more than 600 women and girls have been kidnapped by non-state armed groups in Cabo Delgado since 2018, while the Mozambican authorities recorded close to 300 cases of early marriage since January 2021.

In December, the conflict spilled over to Niassa province, resulting in more than 3,700 newly displaced individuals. This new wave of population movement was caused by violent attacks in Nauluala and surrounding localities, with people displacing for safety in the town of Mecula. Women and children were again the most affected, with shelter, food and water highlighted as the most urgent needs.

Following a deterioration of the security situation, particularly in the districts of Macomia and Nangade, close to 5,000 people were on the move across the Cabo Delgado province. Out of these, about 50 per cent were children and 30 per cent were women, according to IOM. By the end of the month, close to 80 per cent of the internally displaced people (IDPs) were reportedly living in host communities.

By the end of the year, the total number of people displaced stood at 734, 000 people. The main triggers for movement included violence and fear of attacks, search for food and livelihood opportunities, followed by intended return and family reunification.

Serious concerns over the impact of violence on health facilities persisted as IOM reported that over a third of the facilities were damaged or destroyed in the areas of Cabo Delgado worst affected by the violence. The widespread insecurity directly affected around 900 health workers from the districts of Macomia, Moçimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Palma, and Quissanga. Malaria, febrile syndrome, and diarrhoea remained the major diseases across Cabo Delgado province, with close to 785,500 malaria cases, 168,200 febrile syndrome cases, and 44,000 diarrhoea cases reported since the beginning of the year.