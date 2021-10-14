Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot - August 2021

OVERVIEW

In August, conflict and fear of violence in Cabo Delgado continued to force people to flee. Confrontations between non-state armed groups and security forces—particularly in Palma, Nangade, and Mocimboa da Praia districts—forced thousands of people to move throughout the province in the first half of the month. A peak of over 6,000 people were displaced each week during operations by Mozambican and foreign forces to recapture Mocimboa da Praia in the first three weeks of August. There were also unverified reports of some displaced people returning to their places of origin in the second half of the month. According to IOM’s Emergency Tracking Tool, most people who moved in August were previously displaced by the conflict, with close to 50 per cent being children and 30 per cent women.

During August, malaria, febrile syndrome, and diarrhea remained the major diseases across Cabo Delgado, with more than 575,200, 74,800, and 29,600 cases reported respectively since the beginning of the year. In the first half of the month, the first dose of the second phase of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign took place in the province. According to WHO, 98 per cent coverage of the Government-identified target groups was achieved, including civil servants, teachers, drivers, former combatants and people living in urban areas above 50 years old. At the same time, access by people to essential services remained highly constrained, with nearly half of Cabo Delgado’s health centres (43 out of 88) forcibly closed due to insecurity. Cabo Delgado has an estimated HIV prevalence of 11.4 per cent among adults aged 15 to 49 years old—with the rate being significantly higher among women (13.9 per cent) than men (8.8 per cent)—and people living with HIV have been uniquely impacted by disruptions to healthcare.

In conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of food insecurity persisted in August, according to FEWSNET, while food assistance was not delivered to the vast majority of people in need as a result of under-funding. People who have been forced to flee their homes during the conflict remain, for the most part, unable to access their typical livelihood activities, making them heavily reliant on humanitarian assistance. Of greatest concern is the situation of civilians who are stranded in hard-to-reach areas, including those who have fled to remote locations in the woods to avoid the conflict, who are likely facing consumption gaps indicative of Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity, according to FEWSNET.